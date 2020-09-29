Holland man taken into custody in Pemiscot County on multiple felony charges

A Holland man was arrested in Pemiscot County on Sunday on multiple felony charges. The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department reports that 42-year-old Johnny Phillips was taken into custody on several felony warrants out of Pemiscot County, including assault, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and dangerous drugs. He was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – meth, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Following his arrest, he was transported to the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, with no bond.

