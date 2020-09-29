Missouri’s Fast Track financial aid program is accepting new applications

Missouri is accepting applications for its Fast Track financial aid program. The grants are awarded to eligible Missourians working toward a certificate, degree, or industry-recognized credential for a job in high demand. LeRoy Wade with the state Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development says the aid covers a broader list of program areas this year.

Fast Track provides tuition help to adults 25 years or older, or individuals under 25 who have not been enrolled in education in at least two years. The funds are available for those attending a Missouri nonprofit public or private college or university.