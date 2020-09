Sept. 28th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 39 new confirmed cases, 1 new probable case, and 58 new recoveries. There are 1,821 confirmed cases and 86 probable cases. This brings the total to 1,907 cases with 1,363 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the county. 478 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,109 are in the City of Cape, and 320 are in Jackson.

Weekend reports:

Bollinger – 433 cases (393 confirmed, 40 probable), 348 recoveries, 1 death

22 new confirmed

6 new probable

Perry – 714 cases (661 confirmed, 53 probable), 663 recoveries, 7 deaths

19 new confirmed

4 new probable

34 new recoveries

Scott – 900 cases, 737 recoveries, 16 deaths

37 new cases

6 new recoveries

Stoddard – 576 cases, 456 recoveries, 18 deaths

1 new death

31 new cases

27 new recoveries