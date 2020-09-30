Missouri Democrats Hosting Rural Town Hall Series

The Missouri Democratic Party launched it’s Rural Town Hall Series on September 2nd, a chain of events designed to highlight the Democratic candidates in each rural congressional district. The program is concluding tonight at 7 pm featuring candidates in the 8th district covering 30 counties in Southeast Missouri. This will be virtual and audience members will have a chance to submit questions to the candidates. Candidates attending the 8th Congressional District event will be Kathy Ellis (MO-08), Andy Leighton (HD 147), and Tammy Harty (SD 33). You can RSVP to the events and submit questions to the candidates by going to www.MissouriDemocrats.org/events. This will be broadcasted live on the Missouri Democrats Facebook page. If you have limited internet access and would like to join a different way, email TLogan@missouridems.org or call 573-234-6725.

Like this: Like Loading...