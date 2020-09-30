Missouri’s Agriculture Director Discusses Rural Broadband

Missouri’s agriculture director says one of the biggest challenges farmers have faced during the pandemic has been the lack of broadband capability in rural areas. State Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn was a guest on the Danforth Science Center Ag Tech next series.

She says too many farmers have to drive 20 to 30 miles away just to get wifi. State officials say 54-thousand Missouri businesses and farms lack high-speed internet access. Missouri’s governor has announced a $50-million project to expand broadband across the state.