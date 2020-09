Sept. 29th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center confirmed 2 new COVID-19 related deaths. They also reported 45 new confirmed cases and 71 new recoveries. There are 1,866 confirmed cases and 86 probable cases. This brings the total to 1,952 cases with 1,434 recoveries, and 28 deaths in the county. 488 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,140 are in the City of Cape, and 324 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 441 cases (401 confirmed, 40 probable), 369 recoveries, 1 death

8 new confirmed

21 new recoveries

Perry – 714 cases (661 confirmed, 53 probable), 663 recoveries, 7 deaths

Scott – 921 cases, 759 recoveries, 17 deaths

1 new death

21 new cases

22 new recoveries

Stoddard – 584 cases, 465 recoveries, 18 deaths

8 new cases

9 new recoveries