Southeast Invites Prospective Students to Attend a Fall Visit Day, Virtual Expo Sessions

Prospective students and their parents are invited to attend Southeast Missouri State University’s Fall Visit Days and Virtual Exploration Weeks. Fall Visit Day and Virtual Explorations are an opportunity for individuals interested in Southeast to visit the campus and see the wide variety of academic programs and services Southeast offers. Students can learn about Southeast’s admission process, financial aid and scholarship opportunities; hear from faculty from academic departments; and interact with current Southeast students.

Fall Visit Days are scheduled for Oct. 2, 23 and 24. Fall Visit Day will offer a walking tour of campus with a current student, admission and aid presentation, and information on the value of a college degree. Speakers will highlight Southeast’s high quality yet affordable academic programs, college planning and career services and ways to get involved and connected on campus.

Virtual Exploration Weeks will be held Oct. 5-8 and 26-29. Prospective students can learn about Southeast from the comfort of anywhere with Virtual Exploration Weeks. More than 30 session topics will be hosted ranging from academics to student life to support services. Prospective students and their families can attend multiple sessions based on their interests.

To register for these events, visit semo.edu/visit.

For more information, contact Casey Hohler, campus visit and event coordinator in the Office of Admissions, at (573) 651-2053 or specialevents@semo.edu.