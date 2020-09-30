Wednesday, September 30th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Wild video shows a passenger on a Michigan-bound plane appearing to have a full-blown meltdown — climbing on top of seats and unleashing a slew of expletives in an incident some viewers likened to “The Exorcist.”

The clip published by World Star Hip Hop on Sunday shows the woman, her surgical mask pulled down, mounting two armrests in the aisle of a plane that the site said was headed to Detroit. “B–ches, we’re going to f–k all night,” she repeatedly yells, as she bangs on the overhead luggage compartments.

The passenger doesn’t appear to be speaking to anyone in particular as she continues her obscene rant and begins to climb on the headrests. The woman is eventually led out of the aircraft by two men. It’s unclear what prompted the outburst, and information about the airline or other details about the incident weren’t provided.