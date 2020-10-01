Fredericktown man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography

Yesterday, a Fredericktown man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on child pornography charges. Court documents report that agents with the FBI executed a search warrant at 43-year-old Justin Pierce’s home in March of 2019 after receiving a cyber tip from a social networking site. During the search, FBI agents discovered numerous images and videos of child pornography on his cell phone and laptop. Pierce later admitted that he regularly accessed pornographic blogs on the internet where he obtained the material. He pleaded guilty last June to one count of possessing child pornography. After serving his 10-year sentence in federal prison, Pierce will be placed on supervised release for 20 years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

