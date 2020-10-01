Governor Touts Expansion of COVID Dashboards

Missouri’s governor says the state’s expanded COVID-19 dashboards will help residents, community leaders and businesses make decisions about COVID in their communities, moving forward. Governor Mike Parson touted the expansion during his media briefing yesterday, from the Governor’s Mansion.

The governor says infectious disease doctors, the education community, and local leaders were also involved. He encourages all Missourians to view the dashboards, saying they provide the whole picture and not bits and pieces.