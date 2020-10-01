Missouri event to showcase what modern-day manufacturing is all about

Manufacturers statewide will be showcasing careers in their industry to about 8,200 Missouri students tomorrow. Brian Crouse with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce says the business group is hosting its annual Manufacturing Day event – this time on Zoom and Facebook. This is the fifth year of the event and Crouse says it helps to change the hearts and minds of what manufacturing is like these days.

The average annual wage for a Missouri manufacturing worker is about $59,700 with most including healthcare benefits and, in some cases, tuition reimbursement. Crouse says key hiring barriers for manufacturers include skilled workers, filling entry-level jobs, and short-term training for future employees.