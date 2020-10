Sept. 30th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 35 new confirmed cases of COVID19, 1 new probable case, and 20 new recoveries. There are 1,901 confirmed cases and 87 probable cases. This brings the total to 1,988 cases with 1,454 recoveries, and 28 deaths in the county. 496 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,165 are in the City of Cape, and 327 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 452 cases (412 confirmed, 40 probable), 375 recoveries, 1 death

11 new confirmed

16 new recoveries

Perry – 725 cases (669 confirmed, 56 probable), 681 recoveries, 7 deaths

8 new confirmed

3 new probable

18 new recoveries

Scott – 932 cases, 790 recoveries, 17 deaths

12 new cases

31 new recoveries

Stoddard – 602 cases, 477 recoveries, 18 deaths

18 new cases

12 new recoveries