Sept. 30th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander County has 2 new cases, Johnson and Union Counties each have 5, Pulaski County has 3, and Massac County has 4. There are 4 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,180 cases, 822 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 85 (50 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 38 (32 recoveries)

Johnson: 225 (118 recoveries)

Massac: 115 (68 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 26 (15 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 182 (142 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 509 (397 recoveries, 20 deaths)