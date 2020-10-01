Thursday, October 1st, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A South Carolina TV news anchor smashed a beer bottle over a man’s head during a heated spat about politics. Kamie Jo Roesler, a 28-year-old morning news anchor for WIS-TV in Columbia, got into an argument with the 32-year-old victim while sitting outside Sunday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“We had a few people that were there and two of them began arguing,” police spokesman Sam Clemens told reporters Monday. “They know each other; they’re not in any type of relationship. The victim said that it was some type of political argument.”

Roesler allegedly grabbed a beer bottle and swung it at the man, cracking him in the head. The victim, from Colton, South Dakota, refused medical attention at the scene for a cut to his face, saying he would see his own doctor for his injuries. Roesler was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.