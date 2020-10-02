2 arrested in southern Illinois after multi-county crime spree

A man and a woman were arrested in southern Illinois after what state police are calling a multi-county crime spree. Yesterday at about 12:30 a.m., the Illinois State Police (ISP) District 22 Patrol was advised of an armed robbery which had just occurred at the Casey’s General Store on 1st Street, Vienna, IL. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, Vienna Police Department, and ISP Troopers arrived within minutes, locating the suspect vehicle nearby. A short pursuit ensued as the suspects fled the scene, ending at U.S. Route 45 near Roosevelt Loop, north of Vienna. Law enforcement officers took 49-year-old Robert Sanders, of Owensboro, KY, and 39-year-old Deangela Lindsey, of Coleman, AL, into custody without incident. ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 was requested to assist in the investigation. ISP DCI Agents discovered the suspects had stolen a vehicle in Owensboro, KY several days ago and had been in the Massac County, IL area leading up to the robbery in Vienna. While the investigation continues and additional charges are expected, both Sanders and Lindsey are being held in the Massac County jail awaiting bond hearings. Sanders is being held on a charge of Armed Robbery and Lindsey is being held on a charge of Robbery.

