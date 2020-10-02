MO lawmakers vent about teachers struggling to reach students learning remotely

Some members of a Missouri House subcommittee say teachers who are struggling to reach a number of their students learning remotely this school year. That was the message given to a group of Missouri education officials yesterday submitting their state budget requests. Representative Brenda Shields said a teacher in her district has not been able to reach about 30 of her students over the past five weeks of school.

Deputy Commissioner Kari Monsees said some schools are mobilizing staff to knock on doors to reach parents and the students. Shields encouraged the department to develop a plan for teachers to connect with students they are having trouble reaching.