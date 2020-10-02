MO Legislature could be called back soon to deal with current state budget spending
The Missouri Legislature could be gearing up for a return to the state Capitol in Jefferson City before November. During a virtual briefing, Governor Parson says he is working with lawmakers to come up with a plan.
Parson says he still thinks the Legislature should address COVID-19 liabilities faced by businesses and others. During a Capitol press conference in September, Parson indicated some lawmakers are not on the same page.