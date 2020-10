Oct. 1st Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has confirmed 4 new COVID-19 related deaths. They also reported 62 new confirmed cases, 2 new probable case, and 22 new recoveries. There are 1,963 confirmed cases and 89 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,052 cases with 1,476 recoveries, and 32 deaths in the county. 501 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,211 are in the City of Cape, and 340 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 465 cases (425 confirmed, 40 probable), 379 recoveries, 1 death

13 new confirmed

4 new recoveries

Perry – 725 cases (669 confirmed, 56 probable), 681 recoveries, 7 deaths

Scott – 977 cases, 801 recoveries, 17 deaths

45 new cases

11 new recoveries

Stoddard – 621 cases, 486 recoveries, 18 deaths

19 new cases

9 new recoveries