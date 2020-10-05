Amber Alert cancelled for 16-year-old who was abducted at gunpoint in Raytown

Raytown Police say an Amber Alert for 16-year-old Xaivon McKinzey has been cancelled after the teen returned home safely Saturday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Raytown Police Department issued an Amber Alert around 9 p.m. Saturday. McKinzey was abducted at gunpoint at 7:55 p.m. Saturday by three unknown men at the QuikTrip on E. Highway 350 in Raytown. Police say they are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the abduction. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

