House subcommittee discusses struggles of MO’s colleges and universities

State Representative Allen Andrews says he has had a growing concern about the struggles that Missouri colleges and universities have faced over the years. During an education budget subcommittee hearing, Andrews said they are dealing with increasing competition and a decline in demand.

Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development Deputy Commissioner Leroy Wade says competition will continue to increase and institutions must find niches to maintain enrollment. He says Missouri has been experiencing a decline in the student population consisting of those of the traditional college-age group, but Wade expects an increase in older students.