Weekend Oct. 2nd – 4th Cape County COVID Update

This weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 108 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 61 new recoveries. There are 2,071 confirmed cases and 88 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,159 cases with 1,537 recoveries, and 32 deaths in the county. 514 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,281 are in the City of Cape, and 364 are in Jackson.

Friday Updates:

Bollinger – 469 cases (425 confirmed, 40 probable), 379 recoveries, 1 death

4 new confirmed

Perry – 740 cases (685 confirmed, 55 probable), 698 recoveries, 7 deaths

15 new confirmed

15 new recoveries

Scott – 983 cases, 826 recoveries, 17 deaths

5 new cases

25 new recoveries

Stoddard – 638 cases, 496 recoveries, 18 deaths

17 new cases

10 new recoveries