MoDOT Plans for Upcoming Route 177 Project in Cape Girardeau Online Meeting to Accept Public Input

As part of the location and design approval phase, the Missouri Department of Transportation is currently conducting research and accepting public input on a proposed project to improve Route 177 in Cape Girardeau. The proposed project would improve two sections of Route 177 to help mitigate issues with flooding. The south end of the project will improve the Juden Creek area by raising the roadway and relocating the centerline slightly to the south of its existing location. The north end of the project will improve the Scism Creek area by raising the roadway. In the past MoDOT crews have temporarily raised Route 177 to assist local travelers during flooding incidents. MoDOT’s project team is currently completing archeological and architectural research before beginning right-of-way acquisition. The project is expected to be constructed in 2022.

Interested persons may review the project in more detail and share their thoughts at https://www.modot.org/route-177-cape-girardeau-county. Comments may also be shared with Project Manager Benji Philpot at (573) 472-5371 or MoDOT Transportation Project Designer Jeff Wachter at (573) 472-5294. Comments will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 19. For more information, please visit https://www.modot.org/route-177-cape-girardeau-county or www.modot.org/southeast.