Oct. 5th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23 new recoveries. There are 2,083 confirmed cases and 88 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,171 cases with 1,560 recoveries, and 32 deaths in the county. 519 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,288 are in the City of Cape, and 364 are in Jackson.

Saturday – Monday Updates:

Bollinger – 477 cases (437 confirmed, 40 probable), 380 recoveries, 1 death

12 new confirmed

1 new recovery

Perry – 756 cases (699 confirmed, 57 probable), 715 recoveries, 7 deaths

14 new confirmed

2 new probable

18 new recoveries

Scott – 1,008 cases, 837 recoveries, 18 deaths

1 new death

25 new cases

11 new recoveries

Stoddard – 665 cases, 523 recoveries, 18 deaths

27 new cases

27 new recoveries