ISP arrest 2 in multi-county crime spree UPDATE

On October 1, Illinois State Police (ISP) District 22 Patrol was advised of an armed robbery which had just occurred at the Casey’s General Store on 1st Street, Vienna, IL. Law enforcement officers took 49-year-old Robert Sanders, of Owensboro, KY, and 39-year-old Deangela Lindsey, of Coleman, AL, into custody without incident. ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 Agents discovered the suspects had stolen a vehicle in Owensboro, KY several days ago and had been in the Massac County, IL area leading up to the robbery in Vienna. On October 2, the Johnson County State’s Attorney office charged Sanders with 2 counts of Aggravated Robbery, Vehicular Hijacking, and Attempted Aggravated Robbery. Lindsey was charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Robbery, Vehicular Hijacking, and Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. On October 6, 2020, the Massac County State’s Attorney office charged Sanders and Lindsey with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. Both are being held in the Massac County Jail.

