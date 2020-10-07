Missouri State Parks launches Better Impact, an online volunteer signup and recruitment tool

Missouri State Parks invites anyone concerned about state parks and the outdoors, who has skills or talents to share with others, and who likes to meet and work with people to volunteer at a state park or historic site. A new recruitment and signup tool, Better Impact, is now available online.

Better Impact allows interested parties to sign up for the Volunteers In Parks (VIP) Program. This program is for anyone interested in assisting in the outdoors, including professionals, senior citizens, students, young people and civic groups.

VIPs provide invaluable assistance to Missouri State Parks on a wide variety of tasks and projects around the state. Volunteers can assist people in visitor centers and contact stations, help catalog historic items and documents and serve as natural history interpreters and tour guides. Some VIPs perform maintenance or light construction tasks, or help with constructing or renovating trails. There is almost no limit to the type of work volunteers can perform. The main requirement is a willingness to serve.

For more information about the program and volunteer opportunities, visit https://mostateparks.com/page/57872/volunteer-parks-program.

All past and present volunteers with Missouri State Parks already have an account created in the system. Emails with more information on how to get started were sent in September. For past volunteers who did not receive an email, but feel they should have, please contact the Volunteer Coordinator at dspvolunteercoordinator@dnr.mo.gov or 573-751-7733.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.