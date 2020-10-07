Oct. 6th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander and Hardin Counties each have 1 new case, Johnson County has 6, Pulaski County has 2, and Union County has 31. There are 11 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,295 cases, 905 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 90 (57 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 40 (33 recoveries)

Johnson: 257 (163 recoveries)

Massac: 124 (73 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 26 (15 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 191 (155 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 567 (409 recoveries, 20 deaths)