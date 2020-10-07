One driver killed, 2 injured following mutli-vehicle crash in Stoddard County

One driver was killed and two were injured after three vehicles collided in Stoddard County on Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the collision took place on Missouri 25, north of Missouri 91, where a stopped vehicle was hit from behind by another car that failed to yield. The first vehicle was forced into the southbound lane, where it was hit again by another oncoming car. The driver of the vehicle, 60-year-old Remona Coffee, of Advance, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers received minor and moderate injuries, and were both transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

