Wednesday, October 7th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A U.S. Census working trying to help residents fill out the 2020 Census was threatened by a Flagler County, Florida man on Monday, who threatened him with an AR-15 rifle, shooting as the man retreated.

Flagler County deputies were called to the home around 6:15 p.m. after the federal employee reported 32-year-old Michael Cooper shot at him. According to the report, the Census worker was wearing a lanyard that identified himself as an employee with the U.S. Census Bureau and was driving a vehicle that also identified him as such.

The victim said Cooper immediately became irate and began to scream at him to get off his property. Cooper then went inside his home and came back out with a black assault-style rifle and chambered a round. Cooper is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.