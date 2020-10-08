Administrative Order 37.2020: 32nd Circuit jury trials suspended through December 31

On August 12, 2020, this Court entered its Administrative Order 32.2020. In that order, the Court continued the suspension of jury trials in this Circuit through October 31, 2020. The Court finds that the incidence of COVID-19 has not decreased in this Circuit since the entry of Administrative Order 32.2020 and that it is inadvisable to resume jury trials in the near future. While it is regrettable that the causes pending before the Court cannot be resolved by jury trials, the parties, attorneys, and witnesses all deserve some certainty about when they should make final preparations for trial. Due to the difficulties and risks presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to the many persons required to participate in jury trials it is ORDERED that all jury trials in this Circuit are suspended through December 31, 2020 and this suspension may be extended by further order of the Court. October 7, 2020

