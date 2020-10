Oct. 7th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has confirmed 2 new COVID-19 related deaths. They also reported 54 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 new recoveries. There are 2,166 confirmed cases and 88 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,254 cases with 1,719 recoveries, and 34 deaths in the county. 533 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,341 are in the City of Cape, and 380 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 487 cases (446 confirmed, 41 probable), 408 recoveries, 1 death

9 new confirmed

Perry – 776 cases (714 confirmed, 62 probable), 723 recoveries, 7 deaths

14 new confirmed

6 new probable

8 new recoveries

Scott – 1,039 cases, 857 recoveries, 18 deaths

19 new cases

9 new recoveries

Stoddard – 704 cases, 536 recoveries, 18 deaths

23 new cases

6 new recoveries