Oct. 7th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander and Hardin Counties each have 2 new cases, Johnson County has 5, Massac and Pulaski Counties each have 3, and Union County has 13. There are 7 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,323 cases, 912 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 92 (59 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 42 (33 recoveries)

Johnson: 262 (164 recoveries)

Massac: 127 (74 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 26 (15 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 194 (157 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 580 (410 recoveries, 20 deaths)