The Options for Women virtual banquet is scheduled for Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020. The live stream will begin at 7:00 PM.

The link for the livestream of the event is available at:

The live stream can also be accessed by going directly to the partner website at: www.affirmlifecape.org and scrolling to the bottom of the home page.

In addition, the partner website now allows for donations to be made electronically. Hit the donate button on any page and this then takes you to the “Donate” page containing additional information about donation options. Click donate again if you wish to donate on-line and input your information.