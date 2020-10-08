Sikeston man arrested on enticement of a child and promoting child pornography

Poplar Bluff Officers arrested a Sikeston man for child pornography yesterday. Officials with the Poplar Bluff Police Department report that Cyber Crimes Detective Danny Hicks learned of an ongoing online conversation between the Facebook profile of a 13 year old female and the Facebook profile of a 49 year old male. During the conversation, the male, later identified as Vesteen Taylor made remarks of a sexual nature and at one point, requested nude images of the girl. Upon Detective Hicks involvement in the case, he continued the conversation in an undercover manner. The conversation continued and Taylor arranged to meet the girl at a location in Poplar Bluff. Investigators subsequently conducted surveillance on this location until Taylor’s arrival. Taylor was then contacted and placed under arrest. He was interviewed, then later taken to the Butler County Justice Center pending the filing of formal charges for Enticement of a Child and Promoting Child Pornography.

