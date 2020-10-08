Thursday, October 8th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Corrections officers subjected inmates to “inhuman” discipline by blasting the children’s song “Baby Shark” on a loop at an Oklahoma jail. In a misdemeanor criminal information filed, two former Oklahoma County detection officers and their supervisor were each charged with conspiracy and multiple counts of cruelty to an inmate.

As alleged in court records, former jailers Christian Miles and Gregory Butler, both 21-years-old, and Christopher Hendershott, a 50-year-old lieutenant, abused four male inmates by handcuffing them to a wall “in a standing position for extended periods of time while at the same time playing music loudly.”

The alleged cruelty occurred late last year at the county lockup in Oklahoma City. The court affidavit states that inmates and staff told investigators that the blasting of “Baby Shark” was intended to put “undue emotional stress on the inmates who were most likely already suffering from physical stressors.”