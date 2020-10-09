National Merit Program honors Cape Central senior

Cape Central High has a second senior in the Class of 2021 being honored by the National Merit Scholarship Program (NMSC). Breyton Osburn has been named a Commended Student by the nationwide organization that focuses on shining a spotlight on brilliant students across the United States. Commended Students are recognized for their exceptional academic promise and their performance on a qualifying test. Osburn is a member of the football, soccer and baseball teams. He serves as soccer captain and was named Academic All-State for football as a junior. He’s currently an executive officer in Student Senate, is a member of the National Honor Society and is a Tiger Ambassador.

Like this: Like Loading...