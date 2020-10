Oct. 8th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 48 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1 new probable case, and 65 new recoveries. There are 2,214 confirmed cases and 89 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,303 cases with 1,784 recoveries, and 34 deaths in the county. 542 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,373 are in the City of Cape, and 388 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 518 cases (477 confirmed, 41 probable), 421 recoveries, 1 death

31 new confirmed

13 new recoveries

Perry – 776 cases (714 confirmed, 62 probable), 723 recoveries, 7 deaths

Scott – 1,057 cases, 877 recoveries, 19 deaths

1 new death

18 new cases

20 new recoveries

Stoddard – 724 cases, 574 recoveries, 18 deaths

20 new cases

38 new recoveries