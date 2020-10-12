Cape Public Library to install free public wifi in Cape parks with grant

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced more than $872,000 in grant funding for libraries across the state, including $14,000 to Cape Girardeau Public Library, to increase broadband access. The Cape Girardeau Public Library will establish up to 11 community access points within Cape Girardeau parks for public use. The new access points will serve people who need to attend telehealth appointments, and the access points will be in a well-lit, maintained, public space. People can also conduct online commerce using these points. As of Friday, the list of parks that will have an access point installed had not been finalized, but that should be determined this week, and the project should move along fairly quickly after that. The access points will likely be operational later this fall. Learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

