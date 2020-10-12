Juvenile arrested in Sikeston Cotton Carnival shooting

A juvenile has been arrested for the Oct. 2 shooting at the annual Sikeston Cotton Carnival. At 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a 17-year-old who had been shot at the Sikeston Cotton Carnival. The victim was shot one time in the shoulder/neck area and transported to a St. Louis Hospital with serious injuries. The victim remains in stable condition and expected to survive. The suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile, was identified as an acquaintance of the victim. Police spent several days trying to locate him. At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the suspect turned himself in at the Sikeston DPS Headquarters. He was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. It is believed the two were arguing and this escalated, leading to the victim being shot by the suspect. Because of his juvenile status, the name of the suspect is being kept confidential. The Scott County Juvenile Office took custody of the teen and transported him to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

