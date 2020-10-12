Missouri’s school nurses are on the front lines of COVID-19 response within classrooms

Missouri’s school nurses are taking on added responsibilities during this COVID-19 day and age. Linda Neumann with the Missouri Association of School Nurses says many nurses have visited and called kids with special needs and their families, as well as helped to get school meals to students. She says the number of students living with mental health conditions have been off the charts for years and she expects the problems to increase due to the pandemic.

She says school nurses must do coronavirus testing within schools. About 46 Missouri school districts do not have access to a school nurse.