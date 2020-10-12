Monday, October 12th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

The Monroe County, Florida Sheriff’s Office said that a drunk 48-year-old man was arrested last Wednesday afternoon after chasing a woman off his property with a machete. Deputies say Michael Tucker recently broke up with his girlfriend, who had been staying with him at his house.

Tucker told deputies they were arguing when a friend of his ex-girlfriend came over. Tucker admitted to chasing the woman off his property with a machete. The sheriff’s office said Tucker also admitted to drinking prior to the events unfolding. Luckily, Deputies said that no one was injured. Tucker was taken to jail and is being charged with aggravated assault.