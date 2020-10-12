Oct. 9th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander, Massac, and Pope Counties each have 1 new case, Johnson County has 8, Pulaski County has 3, and Union County has 12. There are 10 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,373 cases, 932 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 94 (60 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 42 (33 recoveries)

Johnson: 279 (173 recoveries)

Massac: 129 (77 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 30 (15 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 198 (161 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 601 (413 recoveries, 20 deaths)