Body found in Scott County identified as Oran woman

The body of a woman found in a ditch early Monday in Scott County has been identified as an Oran woman. The body of 46-year-old Christy Smith was found around 10:40 a.m. Monday after Scott County sheriff’s deputies responded to the ditch on County Road 266 between Chaffee and Oran. The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated. An autopsy was performed Wednesday, and results are pending. The investigation is ongoing. Further information is unavailable at this time.

