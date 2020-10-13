Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Wants Everyone to Have a Safe and Fun Halloween

Even in a pandemic, we can be safe and have fun on Halloween. Traditional Halloween activities like trick-or treating and going to parties can increase your chances of catching and spreading COVID-19. New activities can be exciting and spooky too! Watch scary movies online with friends, host a socially distancing costume parade, or create a Halloween candy hunt are all fun and safe ways to celebrate.

Check out One for All Missouri for dos and don’ts (https://www.oneforallmo.com/wp content/uploads/2020/09/One_for_All_Missouri_Halloween-Messaging_09.28.20.pdf), and the CDC has safety tips if you are planning to host a party. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life coping/holidays.html#halloween

The following guidelines should still be followed even on holidays.

• Stay at least 6 feet away from individuals not in your household

• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth mask when in public

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. • Stay home if you are sick.

Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more severe complications from COVID-19.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for medical advice before showing up.