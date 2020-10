Oct. 12th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 2,344 confirmed cases and 90 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,434 cases with 1,828 recoveries, and 34 deaths in the county. 562 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,463 are in the City of Cape, and 409 are in Jackson.

Weekend Updates:

Bollinger – 523 cases (482 confirmed, 41 probable), 426 recoveries, 1 death

No reports due to Columbus Day

Perry – 820 cases (755 confirmed, 65 probable), 760 recoveries, 7 deaths

24 new confirmed

2 new probable

23 new recoveries

Scott – 1,057 cases, 877 recoveries, 19 deaths

No reports due to Columbus Day

Stoddard – 724 cases, 574 recoveries, 18 deaths

No reports due to Columbus Day

S7HD

No reports due to Columbus Day