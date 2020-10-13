Virgin Hyperloop still has its eye on Missouri to transport passengers in tubes. The company has chosen West Virginia for its futuristic tube travel test track and certification center, but it says Missouri is not out of the picture. Company spokesman Ryan Kelly says West Virginia might not necessarily be where the first route is located.

Kelly says the company’s top three criteria in its decision to award the projects to West Virginia had to do with land, political support, and financial support. He would not disclose incentives packages offered or any other financial information.