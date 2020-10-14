Perry County Road Work

Route 51 overpass over Interstate 55 in Perry County is reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews complete bridge repairs. Temporary signals are in place to guide traffic through the work zone. This section of roadway is located at Exit 129 in Perryville, Missouri. The on and off ramps remain open. I-55 traffic below the overpass will not be impacted. Work began Tuesday, Oct. 16 and is expected to be completed Sunday, Nov. 15. The work zone will be marked with signs. The work zone will be in place 24 hours a day.

Like this: Like Loading...