A Steele woman was taken into custody in Pemiscot County last Thursday on drug related charges. The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department reports that 25-year-old Ashley Baugus was arrested on unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and several vehicle related charges. Following her arrest, she was transported to the Pemiscot County Jail.

