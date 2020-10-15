Governor Mike Parson awards second round of Emergency Broadband Investments

Yesterday, Governor Mike Parson announced 11 broadband projects will receive $846,407 through round two of the state’s Emergency Broadband Investment Program. 465 Missouri households will be connected to broadband as a result of these projects, and nine of the projects will provide households the ability to access gigabyte service. In July, six programs were created to rapidly expand broadband across the state through libraries, telehealth, education, and more. The Emergency Broadband Investment Program previously awarded just over $3 million to sixteen projects in round one. The program was designed to reimburse providers that have expanded, or plan to connect, high-speed internet to residents in unserved or underserved areas in the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Providers will use funds to assist with construction costs for new broadband expansion to households with citizens on telework, students or vulnerable populations. To view the list of recipients, click here. To learn more about the Emergency Broadband Investment Program, click here.

