ISP Investigations lead to arrests of Choate Mental Health Developmental Center Employees

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) investigations led to the arrest of 5 employees at the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), Choate Mental Health Developmental Center located in Anna, IL. On January 23, 2020, the ISP DII was requested by IDHS staff to investigate a possible Aggravated Battery to one of the facility’s residents. They were requested by IDHS staff on May 18th to investigate another possible Aggravated Battery to one of the facility’s residents. After a comprehensive, cooperative investigation involving IDHS, indictments were secured on Sept. 30th. Kevin Jackson, Bobby Lee, and Dalton Anderson were charged with Aggravated Battery. Mathew Wiseman and Johnny Brimm were charged with Aggravated Battery and Obstructing Justice. All were taken into custody on Oct. 6th.

Like this: Like Loading...