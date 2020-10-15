School Employee in Custody on Alleged Rape Charge

A Poplar Bluff School District employee has been taken into custody on an alleged rape charge. Few details are available at this time, however Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said that the Sheriff’s office was informed that 40-year-old Joshua Olsen, of Poplar Bluff, allegedly met with a minor off-campus, where the sexual misconduct took place. Olsen was booked at the Butler County Jail on 1st degree rape or attempted rape, and is being held with no bond. The investigation into the alleged rape is currently ongoing.

